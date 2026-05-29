NOTE: The prior report in this series, on Germany, is here.

The seventh nation which got at least twice the average excess death after COVID shots rolled out (versus before they rolled out) is Greece:

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Like Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, and Germany, the average excess death after the rollout in Greece was more than 2x what it had been before the rollout — indicating that the environmental insult on people’s health in 2021 was over 2x worse than the environmental insult in 2020.