NOTE: The prior report in this series, on Czechia, is here.

The fifth nation which got at least twice the average excess death after COVID shots rolled out (versus before they rolled out) is Estonia:

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Like Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Czechia, the average excess death after the rollout in Estonia was over 2x what it was before the rollout — indicating that the environmental insult on people’s health in 2021 was over 2x worse than the environmental insult in 2020.

Estonia stands out even from this already-extreme group, given that its average excess death was over 5x after the rollout of COVID shots (2021) versus before the rollout (2020).