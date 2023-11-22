Deep’s Newsletter

Clark
Nov 23, 2023

Sabine Hazan (https://twitter.com/SabinehazanMD/status/1639852682008727553/video/1) talks about how the vaccine destroyed bifidobacterium in the gut.

Every day I eat some yogurt with bifidobacterium in it now.

Holobiont
Nov 23, 2023

Can you call it "natural" if you are taking supplements?

My suggestion would be a diverse diet of minimally processed foods and sunshine. :

Just to take Vitamin D as an example: although Vit D levels correlate with skeletal, cardiovascular and neuropsychiatric health, raising the blood levels to normal by taking oral supplements is less effective than raising blood levels through sun exposure in improving cardiovascular and neurological health, though approximately equivalent for bone health. Suggests that while Vit D levels are a good way of measuring sun exposure, the vitamin (which should rather be called a hormone) is only a part of the story in terms of the health benefit of sun exposure.

