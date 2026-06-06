In the Senate hearing on whether COVID shots cause cancer, Dr. Aseem Malhotra was on the panel of guest speakers, and he brought many good points, but this post will be on the sole thing that I disagree with. Dr. Malhotra is a hero, but that does not mean that anything he says should be taken unquestioned.

In Minute 01:12:00 of the video, Dr. Malhotra says that putting profits over people is “rooted in the neoliberal economic model” — but that statement does not check out:

Markets do not create greed

Neoliberalism is about how we interact with others, even those we differ from, in given situations. In the situation of a free market, people are free to engage or to walk away, personally choosing who they want to support, and who they want to refrain from supporting. In bureaucratic (non-market) situations, this is no longer possible.

Equal treatment before the Law

Neoliberalism, by limiting government and respecting the freedom to make personally-chosen contracts, allows us to face only general rules and, therefore, allows us to “avoid seeking approval from an arbitrary authority.” In contrast, unlimited government creates so much bureaucracy that you no longer get a fair hearing.

With bureaucratic bloat, people end up bribing bureaucrats to get even basic things.

Freedom lets us cooperate with others

If we have enough freedom to choose who to deal with, then peace is created, and that allows for parties to an exchange to mutually benefit. Such benefit only occurs inside of a pocket of peace, though. Without freedom, we lose cooperation, peace, and mutual benefit.

Property Rights allow you to plan ahead

If people are allowed to exercise their property right and to therefore accumulate personal wealth, then they can plan to become less dependent on others for their own welfare. Less dependent on employers, less dependent on bureaucrats.

Make deals on your own terms

When a third-party bureaucrat cannot get in the way of a deal that you are attempting to make with someone — e.g., imagine wanting to take ivermectin, but the government stops you — then you are allowed to learn from your experiments in living. But if a third-party prevents you from making bargains/contracts, you suffer.

Markets produce the best incentives

When you make a mistake in a market, you lose money, it hurts you, and you learn. But when a government bureaucrat makes a mistake with your money, you still lose money, but it does not hurt the bureaucrat, and the bureaucrat — not having skin in the game — never learns. Therefore, markets are inherently-superior social systems.

Markets even work on those you oppose

In contrast to market mechanics, when a central authority creates an initiative, then others are forced to regiment their behavior in service to that new priority which the bureaucrats have recently chosen. You must then act in service to their values. In its fullest and most-complete form, the name for that is: slavery.

Neoliberals are not “Corporatists”

Contrary to popular opinion, if big corporations are in charge, then that is not neoliberalism. That is either “corporatism” or “corporativism” or “state corporativism.” Big corporations are known for lobbying for regulation which ends up hurting their competitors.

Regulation is more bad than it is good

If tons of regulations exist, then you do not have neoliberalism. In the USA, there are over 180,000 pages of federal law, indicating that the USA is not currently neoliberal — but is, instead, something worse.

Social Justice destroys the Rule of Law

While neoliberals would be fine with a universal prebate — similar to what Friedman described as a “negative income tax” — on a single, national sales tax (with no other federal tax allowed in America), actively intervening into the economy to make wages more “fair” or to prevent “price gouging” or whatever, would destroy the Rule of Law.

In extreme circumstances, if people want to pay $10 for a bottle of water during a drought, then they ought to be allowed to pay that much for a single bottle of water. If they want to work in a dangerous job, then they should be allowed to. There should be a freedom-of-contract, instead of the situation where a third-party says “no.”

When government prevents mutually-agreed-upon exchanges, there is net suffering. While I have a paleolibertarian perspective, after reading up on these “neoliberals” — I have discovered that neoliberalism is not such a bad thing after all. It is not as “ideal” as paleo-libertarianism, but when it errs, it usually errs in the right direction.

The USA would become “better-off” if it became neoliberal.

Reference

https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/neoliberalism