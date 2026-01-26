As reported by Dr. Malone over at the Malone News substack, researchers identified factors making us persistently have long-term COVID symptoms as we try to go about your daily lives. Because COVID shots are “supposed to” reduce any COVID symptoms — even the lingering ones — then, if they increase them, that is a net harm.

Here is a screenshot of the report that the good doctor mentioned (blue highlight added):

In 51 people who took Moderna, lingering COVID symptom morbidity deteriorated (got worse) over time. In 80 people who took Moderna, lingering COVID symptom morbidity did not get worse (than it had been before). I applied Bayesian analysis to get the range of the probability of net harm which is consistent with the empirical data:

At right is a graph showing “the probability of probabilities” regarding the chance that Moderna creates net harm to a person with lingering COVID symptoms (makes their unfortunate situation even worse than it had been before they took the Moderna shot). The vertical dashed line is the 99% lower bound probability (at ~28%).

In other words, there is a 99.5% probability that the true probability of Moderna harming you is above 28% (more than 28 of every 100 people taking Moderna will be harmed). Here is the short stretch of code that would be required in order to perfectly replicate this simulation in R on your own laptop:

Reference

[51 of 131 people who took Moderna got even worse COVID symptoms from it] — https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.64898/2026.01.06.26343459v1.full.pdf