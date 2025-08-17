As reported by John Leake over at the Focal Points substack, the possible link between COVID shots and neuropsychiatric problems cannot be swept under the rug, though that is exactly how mainstream pundits have reacted to the CDC shooter, in an attempt to blame HHS Secretary RFK Jr in particular, or the MAHA movement in general.

Their argument is that RFK or MAHA created dangerous vaccine skepticism.

John cites a study on adverse event reports to the VAERS system and the main point about data mining for safety signals is to find out if officials “knew.” If officials already knew that there was a link between the COVID shots and neuropsychiatric issues, then it is that much more hypocritical for them to try to blame RFK or MAHA.

I independently researched the issue using different parameters than the cited study. Here are my results regarding panic attacks:

All reports of Panic attacks to 2019

Using ages of 13 and up, and vaccination dates up until 31 Dec 2019, there were 330 reports of panic attacks after vaccinations. To develop the Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) — which CDC was supposed to be using all during COVID — we need the sum total of all reports in this age group for that time frame:

All reports to 2019

That sets up the proportion of all reports related to panic attacks for comparison. Now we need the proportion of all COVID reports related to panic attacks.

COVID shot Panic attack reports to 2024

With 2,163 reports of panic attacks after COVID shots, we then find the proportion of all reports that those panic attack reports comprise:

All COVID shot reports to 2024

Over a million total reports were found for COVID shots in ages 13 and up, for people who got injected on or before 31 Dec 2024. This results in a central estimate on the Proportional Reporting Ratio of 2.38, meaning that COVID shot panic attacks make up 2.38 times as many of the total reports as do panic attacks for non-COVID shots.

The 95% lower bound on this PRR value is still above 2.0 — indicating that CDC “dropped the ball” by not coming out with a public service announcement alerting the public to the robust safety signal for panic attacks. The actual value for the 95% lower bound on the PRR was 2.118, as shows up under “PRR_025” in my analysis:

A [ + ] symbol for Exposure means “COVID shots” and a [ + ] symbol for Outcome means “Panic attack.” Because I could perform this entire analysis in under an hour on a computer, then CDC does not have an excuse for not also performing this analysis. More likely, the CDC did perform this analysis, but chose not to follow up on it.

Even so, a publicized list of all Safety Signals should have been made during COVID, given the massiveness of the campaign to get these injections into people’s arms. It would have been the responsible thing for the CDC to do.

Reference

[online search tool for the VAERS system] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php

