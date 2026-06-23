A medical therapy is a “net-positive” if it helps more people than it harms. Using the myocarditis and pericarditis from COVID shots — along with official estimates of benefit — we can check to see if the benefit outweighed the harm. In males of age 18-24, the rate of myo/pericarditis attributable to Moderna shots was 200.2 per million:

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The attributable rate of 20.02 per 100,000 doses is the same as 200.2 per million doses. When put in terms of the number of doses needed in order to cause one case of myo/pericarditis, that works out to 1 caused case per 4,995 doses of Moderna:

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But official numbers on the doses needed to prevent even just a general (severe or non-severe) COVID hospitalization are much larger than 4,995:

For even just general hospitalization, you are already causing 2 cases of myo/pericarditis before you have prevented one single COVID hospitalization.

\(\frac{11200}{4995} = 2.2x\)

But when checked against severe hospitalization, where severe is defined as requiring rescue oxygen support or even ICU, it gets even worse:

Now you find that you are causing at least 21 cases of myo/pericarditis for each severe COVID hospitalization prevented.

\(\frac{106500}{4995} = 21x\)

To keep a young male off of supplemental oxygen required putting 21 young males into the hospital with Moderna shot-induced myocarditis or pericarditis. In other words, there was never a time when Moderna shots were a “net-positive.”

Note on Attributable Risk vs. Risk Ratio: While Moderna led the pack in attributable cases per million, the Pfizer booster had a risk ratio of 22x (21.75).

Reference

[200 attributable cases per million doses of Moderna (1 per 4.995 doses)] — Kitano T, Salmon DA, Dudley MZ, Saldanha IJ, Thompson DA, Engineer L. Age- and sex-stratified risks of myocarditis and pericarditis attributable to COVID-19 vaccination: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Epidemiol Rev. 2025 Jan 10;47(1):1-11. doi: 10.1093/epirev/mxae007. PMID: 39673764. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39673764/

[>11,000 doses required to prevent a single, general COVID hospitalization] — https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-vaccination-programme-for-2023-jcvi-interim-advice-8-november-2022/appendix-1-estimation-of-number-needed-to-vaccinate-to-prevent-a-covid-19-hospitalisation-for-primary-vaccination-booster-vaccination-3rd-dose-au