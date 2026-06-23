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Deep’s Newsletter

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Torgul's avatar
Torgul
1h

Thank you ... and one comment.

Turning ones very own cells into bio-weapon factories was never going to be good for any age group. It is my strong lean that the covid shots didn't help or save a single person from anything. Zero, zilch, nada.

The spike protein was bio-engineered to be specifically harmful to humans.

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