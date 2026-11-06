NOTE: A prior report on this topic, using data in England, is here.

When evaluating a cancer diagnosis for accelerated (“turbo”) cancer, you can ask two questions:

Are cancer diagnoses among the young increasing? Is the rate of all diagnoses that are first-diagnosed in a “later-stage” increasing?

A “yes” answer to the first question reveals that people were getting cancers at younger ages, and a “yes” answer to the second question reveals that cancers are developing faster inside of a person’s body, such that they have already advanced even by the first diagnosis of them.

If both questions are answered “yes” — more late-stage cancers being found among the young — then that’s strong evidence of “turbo cancer.” Using data which stopped at 2022, there was evidence that, in the years after 2018, late-stage colon cancer was rising by an average annual percent change (AAPC) of almost 1% per year:

Late-stage Colon Cancer

[click to enlarge]

Note how the incidence of late-stage colon cancer had been relatively high back in 2004, but how it had been coming down over time, perhaps reflecting people being more health-conscious over time. Higher incidences early will play a role in interpreting evidence that follows these trends which all end in 2022.

Late-stage rectal cancer was rising by 2.59% per year:

Late-stage Rectal Cancer

And late-stage cervical cancer — using years after 2019 — was rising by 4.93% a year:

Late-stage cervical cancer

But a recent report was published which extended cancer incidence data out to 2023. Most disturbingly, recall how there had been higher incidence of colon cancer back in 2004, and now let’s check the 2023 data on late-stage female colon cancer incidence against the incidence which had been found back in 2001 (purple marking added):

Late-stage Colon Cancer in Young Females

[click to enlarge]

For females younger than age 50, the incidence of late-stage colon cancer rose by 53% (52.62%) from 2001 to 2023 — providing very strong evidence of “turbo cancer.”

Here is how it looks when charted:

The situation is even slightly worse for young males, and there is evidence in older males as well:

Late-stage Colon Cancer in Young Males

[click to enlarge]

The top purple box shows the late-stage colon cancer in young males, an increase of 68% (67.59%) — providing strong evidence of “turbo cancer.” Here is how it looks when charted:

The second purple box was showing a 61% (60.64%) increase in late-stage liver cancer among males 50 years and older, which also provides evidence of “turbo cancer.”

These increases in late-stage cancer incidence among the young both exceeded 50%, which is an increase that happened so fast that it is impossible to explain it with genetics. The only type of explanation for such a steep rise in “accelerated” cancers is environmental, and the experimental COVID shots are perhaps the most-likely culprit.

These modRNA shots need to be pulled from the market until we can figure out what is causing this documented “turbo cancer.”

Reference

[trends to 2022 in late-stage cancers] — https://progressreport.cancer.gov/diagnosis/stage

[trend to 2023 in late-stage cancer by age band] — https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/18/19/3149