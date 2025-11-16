Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. over at the Defender substack recently reported on how Sen. Elizabeth Warren is sounding the alarm bells regarding RFK Jr’s plan to get flouride out of drinking water. In a height of hypocrisy, she claims that removing flouride — known to be neurotoxic — from drinking water could threaten military readiness.

The hypocrisy comes from the 2021 mandate for military personnel to be given the experimental COVID shots, something without any long-term safety data. When you look at the following 9 nations, ask yourself if there is a pressing emergency deadly enough to make it rational to inject an experimental substance into our soldiers:

The black lines indicate deaths categorized as being “COVID deaths” but the more honest metric is the red line, the total accumulation of any death beyond expectations — aka, cumulative excess death. The lack of any accumulation of excess death by 1 March 2021 reveals that COVID was not very deadly when compared to seasonal flu.

The highest COVID death rate in the chart is Denmark, and even there, they did not reach 20 COVID deaths per 100,000 at any time during the year of 2020. But seasonal flu can easily lead to 20 flu deaths per 100,000 — meaning that COVID was not any more lethal than the common, seasonal flu. That makes Sen. Warren a hypocrite.

The real threat to our military readiness was the COVID shot, which — according to the experience with COVID in the 9 nations above — should have never been mandated, because there was never a significant increase in risk beyond what had already been seen commonly, with the seasonal flu.

Officials who mandated COVID shots put our nation’s security at risk.

Reference

[neurodevelopmental toxicity from achievable levels of fluoride] — Taylor KW, Eftim SE, Sibrizzi CA, et al. Fluoride Exposure and Children’s IQ Scores: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. JAMA Pediatr. 2025;179(3):282–292. doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2024.5542

[accumulation of excess death] — https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus