Dr. Robert Malone has just released recent data on how the CDC mask mandates harm the health of children.

Kids don’t face much risk at all from COVID, but the risk they face with vaccines is still being researched — because the shots that are being given to children are experimental and do not have an established safety profile like the other things given to kids.

Here is a time-series from OurWorldInData overlaying the weekly percent excess death vs. the baseline expected death (using 2015-2019 as a baseline) and the accumulated share of the population under age 15 who had received at least one dose of vaccine:

Notice how even those under age 10 were being vaccinated by December of 2021, and how the peak weekly excess death (top right) rose to 50% higher than the peak before vaccines.

The value of 100 at left represents deaths which are double what was expected (100% increase) and the value of 200 — which the third peak at right surpasses — represents deaths that are three times what was expected.

Stats

Using just the 2020 data, the mean weekly excess death was -1.1% for 2020, and the standard deviation in weekly excess death was 55.3%. When applied to the third peak at right in the chart (233.3% excess) — i.e., the excess death seen after most kids of age 10-14 had been vaccinated — it is more than 4 standard deviations above the mean, indicating that, if excess death had been normally distributed, then you wouldn’t see the kind of excess death seen (after most kids got vaccinated) even one time in a thousand years.

Disturbingly, even the peak on the left side of the graph happens to coincide with the rollout of the vaccine in 10 to 14 year-olds, so that it cannot be statistically ruled out that the vaccines were associated with that peak in excess death as well.

The 3-peak trend is disturbing and may be early evidence that, the longer and longer that you vaccinate kids against COVID, the higher and higher that their excess death rates may go.

This is part of a 9-nation series where it will be shown, repeatedly, that introducing experimental COVID vaccines to children can lead to steep increases in peak excess death.

Reference

[Share of people with at least one dose COVID-19 vaccine by age] -- OWID. https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations

[P-scores by age group using five-year average baseline] — OWID. https://ourworldindata.org/excess-mortality-covid