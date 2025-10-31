As reported by Alex Berenson over at Unreported Truths, a study in the journal, Nature, came out saying that mRNA COVID shots can be of survival benefit when combined with a particular immune therapy for some cancers (a type of lung cancer, and melanoma, a type of skin cancer). Alex mentions two problems with their analysis:

they used data back to 2015, before the immune therapy became more optimized they used an observational study, and did not correct for “healthy vaccinee bias”

Inclusion of Older Therapy Protocols

The first point can be addressed by restricting their analysis to just the time that they call the “Pandemic Era” — because this standardizes the type and quality of immune therapy that cancer patients received, rather than lumping the new therapies together with the older, and less refined, treatment protocols of the past.

Here is how the lung cancer survival graph appears for the Pandemic Era — when just the newer and more refined treatment protocols are used in each group:

The blue line indicates a cancer patient who got mRNA shots, and red indicates no shots. Note the upper limit on the Hazard Ratio, and how, when rounded off to two decimal places, it is essentially a value indicating no survival difference between these two groups (upper HR ~ 1.00). Here is the graph for skin cancer (melanoma):

At left is the graph, with the blue line indicating cancer patients who got the mRNA shots, and red indicating those who did not. Because the lines cross, a Hazard Ratio could not be performed, so a Restricted Mean Survival Time (RMST) analysis was performed for two time endpoints: 12 months and 24 months.

Cancer survival times are typically given at a 5-year (60 months) endpoint, and between these two endpoints of 12 months and 24 months, the longer one is more appropriate for reporting if a benefit occurred. They formed a confidence interval around the 24-month difference of the groups, but note the lower limit of that interval (-0.94).

This means that the data are consistent with a negative treatment effect in melanoma, one where those who did not take mRNA shots would have done better (would have lived longer) than those cancer patients who did take mRNA shots. But though we have negated the benefit narrative, we still need to adjust for “healthy vaccinee bias.”

Healthy Vaccinee Bias

As reported here, a minimum value on Healthy Vaccinee Bias — one which can be assumed before you know anything about the people who you have entered into your study — is ~24%. While a good central estimate of Healthy Vaccinee Bias is more like 40% - 45%, a minimum estimate that can be slapped onto unknown data will be ~24%.

After slapping on (and then correcting for) a 24% artificial advantage in survival, the graphs above “go negative” — i.e., after correcting for this bias, a negative effect from the mRNA shots emerges. To imagine such a correction to the line graphs, instead of having both red and blue lines begin at 100%, drop the blue line down to begin at 76%.

The evidence suggests that mRNA shots do not help you if you have cancer and are being treated with “immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI).”

Reference

[Nature article claiming that mRNA shots aid survival in cancer patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors] — https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09655-y