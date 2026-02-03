Deep’s Newsletter

Deep’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
6h

Plus, no landowners, no system of private property rights. Tough to steal something no one owns.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Deep Dive
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
17m

Excellent breakdown of the Noble Savage myth here. The shift from tribal warfare to recognizing inalienable rights wasn't an overnight thing, and tying it to the Renaissance period really contextualizes how recent that moral evolution is. I've noticed this same pattern when studying early common law systems where reciprocal violence was basically the norm until property rights got formalized. The detail about Jefferson's documentation in the Declaration addssome much needed historical grounding to this debate.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Deep Dive · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture