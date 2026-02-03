Music artist, Billie Eilish, commented at the Grammys that no one is illegal on stolen land — insinuating that the territory which is now the United States was private property which was owned by Native American Indians, and that there was an involuntary transfer of ownership (a “stealing”) of those lands.

While her critics and detractors have attacked her for owning a plot of land that was formerly reserved for American Indians, a deeper issue is important. Some names have been given for an historical delusion sometimes referred to as The Nobel Savage and, at other times, referred to as The Beautiful People Myth.

Romanticizing Earlier Ages

The error is to romanticize an earlier age, proclaiming that it was an age that was free from treachery and evil, humans got along with each other, sometimes even with the animals of the wild, and the rivers flowed with milk and honey. But, as the story goes, then came civilization, with all of its horrors. Civilized man is therefore the devil.

But then bodies started to be found and counted. Skeletons of pre-modern humans with spear-heads lodged in their ribcages, or skulls with gashes in them which could only be caused by a battle axe or a broadsword. It is said that the Mongols in the 1200s hacked-to-death 1.5 million people in the area around modern-day Afghanistan.

It would not be for another hundred years or more (after the 1200s) before the Renaissance took place in Europe, and people first started getting serious about respecting the inalienable rights of their fellow man. Pre-modern people who existed before the Renaissance can be considered to be, for the most part, “morally-challenged.”

Pre-modern Americans

Possibly the greatest spokesman for individual rights, Thomas Jefferson — in the Declaration of Independence — mentions how Native American Indian tribes often engaged in wholesale slaughter of each other, even down to the last living child:

Note: For fairness, the so-called “Five Civilized Tribes” should be exempt from the above. Those five tribes, and possibly some other tribes as well, did not routinely engage in wholesale slaughter of each other.

The pre-moderns did not acquire the proper conception of individual rights, and it was common for raiding parties to come in to take your horses, your women, and your lives. Genghis Khan, himself, had his wife stolen in one of these raids. It bears mentioning that life sucked back then, because, for the most part, people sucked.

The people did not have enough good ideas in their heads. There were some good times mixed in with bad, such as the good times of Ancient Greece. But there were no “persisting” good times until the Renaissance came. It wasn’t until the Renaissance when human beings started to persistently “not suck” — even including London:

Pre-moderns, like the Native American Indian tribes, for the most part, did not have enough good ideas in their heads. This led to reciprocal raids of neighboring tribes and blood feuds both within large tribes and between tribes. Tribal warfare is not a good idea, but it was a prominent idea in their heads, keeping them from respecting rights.

Deserving to Exercise your own Rights

For these reasons, it is not accurate to state that Native American Indian tribes had their land “stolen” from them. They had been in the process of stealing land from each other — and killing one another, merely to take the horses and the women — for centuries. It is even said that a California tribe had a murder rate of 1,000 per 100,000.

Such a murder rate indicates an organized and institutionalized (a systematic, not circumstantial) disrespect for individual rights. No people, anywhere, have “the right to” disrespect rights in an organized, persistent way and also to — simultaneously — have their own rights respected. Humans who prey on other humans do not deserve that.

Deep Thought

While we have inalienable rights in virtue of being human — or, in the religious sense, in virtue of our being children of God — it is only when you refrain from violating the rights of others that should you be allowed to exercise the rights you, yourself, have. The imprisonment of criminals takes away their exercise of the rights that they have.

It appears that history is repeating — or at least rhyming — now, because people who do not respect rights and law (those illegal immigrants with criminal rap-sheets who are being preferentially targeted by ICE) are being defended at the expense of modern civilization and the rule of law.

