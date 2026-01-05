Dr. Tenpenny’s recent Tenpenny Monday Minute warns of the new self-amplifying modified RNA injections that the UK has just approved for COVID. But as demonstrated here, there is a potential for it to be both irrational and immoral for government authorities to approve injections if the disease is not deadly enough.

To qualify as being a rational choice, the government approval body has got to be able to show that the disease is at least as dangerous as the injection. Eleven years of data compiled by CDC revealed 1.1 fatal adverse event reports per million doses sent out. A reasonable estimate of actual underlying deaths is 6 deaths per million injections.

Now let’s check the background danger of the disease in the UK, in order to see if it reaches the benchmark of 6 yearly COVID deaths per million — so that we can can have at least a “weight-of-the-evidence” guess that the disease is at least as dangerous as the new injections:

26 October 2023

Back on 26 October 2023, the recorded number of COVID deaths reached 232,112.

23 November 2025

More than two years later, there had not been even a single confirmed COVID death from 26 Oct 2023 going forward. The evidence suggests that it was both irrational and immoral for the UK authorities to approve this new injectable product. For those critics and detractors claiming that death stopped because of COVID shots, see this:

Not even one shot went out for every 10,000 persons. So the proper characterization is that the deaths stopped because the shots stopped. But with self-amplifying injections, it can become possible for the deaths to “not stop” — making the decision that these UK authorities made, into something that is irrational and/or immoral.

Short Story

Judge: Were you in possession of data telling you that the disease was at least as dangerous as the shot?

UK Vaccine Approval Committee member: No, your honor.

Judge: Did you go ahead and approve self-amplifying shots anyway?

UK Vaccine Approval Committee member: Yes, your honor.

Judge: From my perspective, you were irrational not to have first gained the necessary information required for new approvals, and you were immoral for deliberately acting in the face of such uncertainty. The defendant shall rise to receive the sentencing.

Reference

[COVID deaths in the UK] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-deaths-cumulative-economist-single-entity?country=~GBR

[COVID shots in the world] — https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations