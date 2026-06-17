On the Ike Wingate America show (also on Substack), a young woman was calling for violence against Trump supporters, and she disowned her own brother and also made the following claim, in order to provide a reason for people to hate America as it was founded (and to want to transform America into something else):

“ The original America, when we murdered all the natives. “

But if this claim is false — if we did not murder the vast majority of all of the Native Americans, let alone the entirety of all of them — then the reasoning behind the hate for America dissolves. While many of them died after settlers arrived, they died of infections, not murder:

1781 journal entry revealing 98% were killed by smallpox

And the settling of disputes with violence was not a big factor for the American colonists. Even though both sides were breaking the treaties that were formed, the sheer volume of treaties means that settlers were attempting to operate under a rule of law, rather than by the use of violence (you don’t make treaties if you intend to kill):

709 Treaties

George Washington even gave back a million acres of land in a treaty:

Washington’s 1794 Treaty

But this respect for the rights others, and for the rule of law, was not shared by the Native Americans, and the Cherokee Chief, Kittagusta, admitted this in 1766:

Intertribal disputes were solved by Violence

An example of violent behavior occurred in 1761, when the Chactaw turned against French farmers, imprisoned them in a town, and then killed (scalped) any of them who tried to get out:

Governor Glen report of 1761

The Cahto tribe in California even had a murder rate over 200x the rate that you would find in a civilized society (1,450 killed per 100,000):

Tribal Murder Rates

While there were transgressions occurring on both sides, it turns out that there is no good reason to hate America. We did not murder all the natives. Up to 98% of them died by disease. We sat down with them more than 700 times. Yes, treaties were broken, but it is not one-sided like the revisionists of history will try to tell you.

Because of having the historical facts wrong, many people in America have unfounded hatred for America.

Reference

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2094753/

https://guides.loc.gov/native-american-spaces/cartographic-resources/treaties

https://www.history.com/news/native-american-broken-treaties

https://clements.umich.edu/exhibit/american-encounters/nah-case-8/kittagusta-speech-1766/

https://www.let.rug.nl/usa/documents/1751-1775/governor-glen-the-role-of-the-indians-in-the-rivalry-between-france-spain-and-england-1761.php

https://ourworldindata.org/ethnographic-and-archaeological-evidence-on-violent-deaths