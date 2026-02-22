When RFK Jr. got control of HHS, America was doing poorly on the world stage. Our medical and health care industry and our food industry were all driving Americans into the grave. On 60 Minutes, he went after “ultra-processed” foods that have been put out by Big Agriculture for several decades now:

But even though non-elderly (below age 70) Americans die at a much higher rate than comparable nations, going after just food quality will be insufficient, because the recent trends are so steep that they reveal an artificial cause that works faster than a de-nutrification of our food supply. Peterson-KFF shows the young-adult death disparity:

Young adults in the USA did better in 1980 than they did in 2021 — a 41-year back-slide. But pay attention to the latest decade or so, coincident with when ObamaCare took effect and, in the USA specifically, the doctor-patient relationship was seriously harmed. Looking at death causes in young adults, many are over 2x the average:

The 11 comparable nations are listed off in the note at bottom. The article continues with non-elderly (below age 70) death rates, and the important finding is the recent change in the ratio of death rates found by dividing the US death rate by the comparable nation average death rate:

Overall Young Adult Death Rate Ratio

The increase in relative death ever since ObamaCare took effect is alarming, and is something which occurred in too short of a time to be explained by loss of food nutrients. This relative increase in death is even more artificial than a slowly-changing quality of food supply. It is a difference between poor nutrition and poison.

Cardiovascular Non-elderly Death Rate

Non-elderly Cancer Death Rate Ratio

Non-elderly Diabetes Death Rate Ratio

Non-elderly Liver Death Rate Ratio

Non-elderly Kidney Death Rate Ratio

Non-elderly Chronic Lung Death Rate

The evidence suggests that ObamaCare has been killing us off faster than a mere depletion of nutrients could have. Repealing ObamaCare without replacing it could help restore the doctor-patient relationship and the freedom of care in medicine. There is no constitutional authority for the federal government to meddle in health care.

Just as important, the recent death trend provides evidence that federal control over medicine has abruptly increased death rates among the non-elderly in the USA.

Reference

[RFK Jr goes after ultra-processed foods] — https://thehill.com/newsletters/health-care/5740861-rfk-jr-targets-ultra-processed-foods-loophole/

[trend in death rate disparities in the USA vs. Comparable Nations] — https://www.healthsystemtracker.org/chart-collection/what-drives-differences-in-life-expectancy-between-the-u-s-and-comparable-countries