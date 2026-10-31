The Defender just reported on recent work by Denis Rancourt showing the ICD-10 death codes for viral vaccines as underlying cause (or one of multiple causes) shot through the roof in January 2021. This contrasts with the United Nations event where they tried to get everyone to agree on new vaccines in 100 days (i.e., without safety data).

In the report on the U.N., the globalists there said that the experimental COVID shots saved 8 million lives by 31 December 2021. That’s funny, because the fifth Technical Briefing by the UK shows, on page 3, that 65,000 wild-type (non-SGTF) COVID infections only led to 65 deaths, for a “flu-like” infection fatality rate of 0.1%:

SGTF = S-gene Target Failure, a lab method for detecting Alpha variant COVID

If COVID was not substantially worse than seasonal flu — which kills from 250,000 - 500,000 worldwide — then how do you get to 8 million lives saved? By magical thinking? The globalists require you to believe that COVID was 10x worse than flu, so that they can get away with claiming that the experimental shots saved 8 million lives.

While the globalists continue to claim that the experimental modRNA COVID injections were safe, the non-foreign reports of fatality in VAERS — by the month that the shot was given — indicate that COVID shots were the most dangerous shots which have ever been continually given to Americans (and there is no close second):

[click to enlarge]

The cut-off point for a safety signal would be if the reports of fatality exceed approximately 18x. The first 12x represents what was to be expected, because doses were 2.5x the usual amount, and the remaining 4.8x is from a published estimate as to by how much media hype increases the propensity to submit a spontaneous report:

\(2.5x * 4.8x = 12x\)

After reaching the expected number of monthly fatal reports (12x the typical amount), then you can start calling values “safety signals” once they reach 1.5x of expected:

\(12x * 1.5x = 18x\)

Any amount that is 18x the typical amount therefore becomes a safety signal. Let’s review the monthly reports of death in a table:

[click to enlarge]

The median monthly number of fatal reports from Jan 2019 to Nov 2020 was 6 monthly fatal reports. If you multiply that value by 12x, then you reach the expected monthly fatal reports during COVID:

\(6 * 12 = 72 reports\)

With 72 expected monthly fatal reports during COVID, we can find the cut-off where we begin to call the monthly count a “safety signal” — once it reaches 1.5 * (expected):

\(72 * 1.5 = 108reports\)

The “magic number” for detecting safety signals using monthly fatal reports is 108. Notice how March of 2021 had 3,795 reports of fatality — 35 times higher than it needed to be in order to begin calling it a safety signal. The evidence suggests that COVID shots did not save 8 million lives, but they might have killed 8 million people, instead.

Regarding the U.N.

When determining what it is that the U.N. could possibly be thinking when it decides that it would be a good idea to have new vaccines in a time frame (100 days) where it is impossible to have accrued safety data, we can go back to a Forbes essay written by Dr. Henry I. Miller (emphasis added):

“However, the U.N.’s regulatory policies, requirements and standards often defy scientific consensus and common sense. Its officials are no friends of commerce, public health or environmental protection. The result is a more precarious, more dangerous and less resilient world. When it comes to pestilence, the U.N. may be the greatest plague of all.”

Reference

[19-page #5 file (PDF; 1.61 MB) showing wild-type COVID no more deadly than flu] — https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/investigation-of-novel-sars-cov-2-variant-variant-of-concern-20201201

[2021 months were over the cutoff (1.5*expected=108 fatal reports) for safety signal] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=VACM&DIED=Yes&STATE=NOTFR&VAX_YEAR_LOW=2019&VAX_YEAR_HIGH=2021&VAX_MONTH_HIGH=11

[Dr. Henry I. Miller ripped the U.N. in 2010 for their pandemic shenanigans] — https://www.forbes.com/2010/03/10/swine-flu-world-health-organization-pandemic-opinions-contributors-henry-i-miller.html