Regular warfare is kinetic, meaning that physical objects are crashing into other objects or into people (torpedo hits a ship, missile hits a building, etc.). But another type of warfare exists which does not require the physical impact of ordinance. The ideas presented below are controversial. Many deny the existence of the weapons.

It is a topic that is “ripe for conspiracy” because being able to have an “invisible” weapon — and to get away with using it on people in order to “neutralize” them — is just too much of a temptation for the existing cadre of power-lusting maniacs in the world. They will first ridicule, then deny, and then deny again, before admitting to it.

Video captures of potential uses of directed energy weapons began around 2011, when news reporter, Serene Branson, continuously jumbled her words without any mental recognition that she was, herself, engaging in the prolonged verbalization of meaningless gibberish:

2011

One “official” explanation — where “official” is a euphemism for “what the CIA wants you to believe” — is that she had a stroke on live TV. But live TV is something which has been practiced for decades now, and since 2011, a big jump in such “happenings” reveals that something more sinister is in play. The popular one is Wendy Williams:

2017

Wendy went catatonic and then fainted on live TV. Afterward, disturbing drama ensued, and she was prevented from even accessing her own money for some reason. A shakedown/extortion cannot be removed from the table. The more recent examples include a flurry of reports of people just up-and-collapsing in the streets of Wuhan:

2020

In many cases, there is limb-rigidity which is something expected when your nervous system is being overwhelmed by something — such as directed energy coming either from a hand-held “ray gun” or from a drone up above you, etc. Other live instances that were captured on video include German Chancellor Merkel shaking violently.

Once you know what to look for, then dozens and dozens of these odd occurrences — happening at a statistical rate that is “too high to be natural” — begin to make sense. The purported use of electro-magnetic weaponry in order to neutralize people goes all of the way back to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan:

2008

Many of the traumatic brain injuries mentioned by the congressman here could be related to actions taken by China, perhaps using Iran/Hezbollah as a proxy. From a substack: T. Casey Fleming has come out with a book called The Red Tsunami, and it details actions which are currently being taken by China against ordinary U.S. citizens:

On battlefields, moderate traumatic brain injury (TBI) rose by 20% from 2021 to 2024, indicating a change in the weaponry, rather than merely an increase in the number of attacks. Cause of death trends reveal increased TBI after the year 2000, but especially by 2010, and most especially in males:

The bottom green line shows females of age 55 or higher, having a rate of 16 per 100,000 back in 2000. The top line is males of age 55 or higher, having an increased increase after 2010. Circumstantial evidence that China is involved is revealed by the time series for Asians versus Whites:

The bottom green line is for Asians, who have both a low and stable rate of TBI deaths. The top pink line is for Whites, who have neither a low nor a stable rate. While the TBIs above are already deaths, even a non-fatal TBI can eventually take a life, after you factor in the rising suicides ever since 2006:

The evidence at least hints that something very peculiar has been going on for at least two decades, and that brain injuries have been unnaturally increasing. The theory which has the most explanatory power is the one that postulates widespread use of directed energy in order to cause rising brain injury and therefore neutralize people.

