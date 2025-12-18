With the publishing of the book, Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, by John Leake and Dr. Peter McCullough — along with the book: Vaccines, Amen, by Aaron Siri — it is beginning to seem that vaccine science is akin to a spooky mysticism where unquestioned mantras are repeated and dogmatic faith is required.

In an earlier installment, it was demonstrated how it is that a reasonable estimate on the incidental deaths coming from routine vaccinations is 6 deaths per million doses. A further argument was made, relying on the Precautionary Principle (never, ever, ever, expose someone to a risk if it is not perfectly clear than benefit exceeds risk.

If vaccines cause 6 deaths for each million doses, then you can only be 100% sure that they do not violate the Precautionary Principle when the underlying disease, itself, causes at least as much death as the vaccine does. Measles vaccine was not available until 1963, meningococcal and hepatitis B vaccines came out a decade or two later.

Here are the yearly death rates prior to any of these:

The year of 1956 is highlighted because that is when death from meningococcal infections had dipped down below the rate at which vaccines kill you. By the Precautionary Principle, 1955 was the last year when it would have been unquestionably rational to vaccinate against meningococcal infections.

That’s because that was the last year when the disease created as much death as the vaccine does. The evidence suggests that there really is an element of mysticism in vaccine science, because in many cases, less people were dying from the disease itself than are expected to die from the vaccine.

Reference

[death rates by cause for 1940 to 1960] — https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/6200