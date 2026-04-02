The Supreme Court heard arguments today on the 14th Amendment clause often historically referred to as “birthright citizenship.” The 1866 Congressional debate over the 14th Amendment reveals what is meant by the qualifier “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” or “subject to the jurisdiction of the United States”:

[click to enlarge]

The highlighted part above, spoken by Senator Trumbull, reads (emphasis added):

What do we mean by “subject to the jurisdiction of the United States?” Not owing allegiance to anybody else. That is what it means. Can you sue a Navajoe Indian in court? Are they in any sense subject to the complete jurisdiction of the United States? By no means. We make treaties with them, and therefore they are not subject to our jurisdiction. If they were, we would not make treaties with them.

Senator Johnson concurs with Senator Trumbull that no foreign allegiance (not being subject to foreign power) is the intended meaning of the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction of the United States”:

When foreign nationals have babies on U.S. soil while visiting, they have allegiance to their own (foreign) nation. This means that their children cannot obtain “birthright citizenship” merely by being born in the U.S.. If they stay and work toward becoming naturalized as U.S. citizens, then their children born here become citizens, as well.

These points were re-iterated in Black’s Handbook of American Constitutional Law (1910):

The relevant page, along with added notes at the left, tells us how the Supreme Court should be deciding this case:

Reference

[the Congressional Debate of the 14th Amendment] — https://ia801508.us.archive.org/26/items/DebatesThatLedToTheCreationOfTheFourteenthAmendment/Debates%20that%20led%20to%20the%20creation%20of%20the%20Fourteenth%20Amendment.pdf

[Black’s Handbook of American Constitutional Law (1910)] — https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=coo1.ark:/13960/t8w95qx77&seq=668

[a good review of the matter of “birthright citizenship”] — https://lawliberty.org/the-forgotten-meaning-of-the-citizenship-clause/