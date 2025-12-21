AmericaFest (AmFest) is an annual gathering put out by Turning Point USA, the outfit formerly headed by Charlie Kirk. Vice President J.D. Vance gave the closing speech on Sunday, 21 Dec 2025, and it was a doozy. Here are the notes I took while listening to it:

JD Vance …

… believes that the military vaccine mandate was unlawful (and therefore wrong)

… believes that “Big Tech Overlords” censored Americans (and that is wrong)

… believes that there is dignity in work; dignity in being a productive human being

… wants more prosecutions to take place

… wants faster deportations

… wants rents to fall and wages to rise

… acknowledged that Soros-backed District Attorneys cheered while cities burned

… believes that sending U.S. taxpayer dollars overseas to Ukraine is wrong

… wants Americans to remain impatient with the pace of progress (impatience is good)

… prefers fiery internal debate to lefty drones who take their orders from George Soros

… prefers that fiery internal debates do not lead to “cancel culture” on the Right

… acknowledges DEI as morally wrong, judging people on things they don’t control

… acknowledges the foundational aspect of the Judeo-Christian ethic for America

… acknowledges that that ethic shapes our understanding of Natural Law

… acknowledges America is unique in defending the freedom of individual conscience

… admits you don’t have to be Christian to be American, but that your ideals do matter

That’s a pretty good list of talking points, perhaps one of the best-ever lists of such things.