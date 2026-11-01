The previous installment in this series is here.

As Dr. Robert W. Malone and Dr. Jill Glasspool Malone recently reported on, there is no free market in medicine in the USA. Potential doctors cannot begin practicing medicine until and unless they jump through hoops, make the right friends, and keep their heads down if there is ever a national health concern.

This is similar to the system of feudalism, where the king allowed some barons to rule over patches of land, but only if they swear an oath of loyalty to him, following him into battle without regard to whether he was right or whether he was wrong (blind loyalty). But modern medicine should not keep operating like a medieval system.

Instead, we should return to a free market in medicine and health insurance, like we had prior to 1938 — when the FDA operated only as a night watchman (pulling thugs off the street after they were discovered to be breaking the law), rather than a gate-keeper (only ever allowing drugs to exist if they first went through the FDA process).

After you become a gate-keeper, everyone has to kowtow to you, trying to get on your good side, and even resorting to bribes if necessary. Having such regulation in medicine allowed — for the first time — for a system of regulatory capture. COVID was the culmination of this regulatory capture. Here are noticeable effects:

The USA spends way more than $12,000 per person, but cannot keep its own children alive — at least not as well as peer nations do. This is what happens when there is a corrupt merger of state and corporate power. Cronyism develops and worsens by the year, while the people suffer. It isn’t just kids who die more in America, either:

It is everyone. In a medical system where the federal government takes on a major role (rather than having a free market in medicine), you are going to get poor results. The nations at left all were able to increase their life expectancy at just $2,000 to $6,000 healthcare spending per person. At $12,000, the USA is no better and often worse.

Due to propaganda, many Americans believe that we have a free market in medicine and that people are stuck having to pay out-of-pocket for care, because the U.S. government has not created a system of socialized medicine in the USA — only other nations have that. But is it true? Do we have this feature in the United States?

Using the share of out-of-pocket as the yardstick, the USA has one of the most socialized systems of medicine in existence. Less of a share is paid out-of-pocket here, even though — due to high GDP per capita — we can afford it more than almost anyone else can. Other evidence that we are “the most socialist” come from spending:

With the typical nation engaging in public spending on health at a rate of approximately 30% of tax revenue, the USA is the worst outlier in this regard, spending more than twice the usual share of tax dollars than typical nations do. This is what cronyism, corruption, and rent-seeking looks like: private gain at public cost.

Profits are privatized, and top medical and health insurance CEOs acquire gain. Losses are socialized, and the regular Joe on the street ends up paying for losses — either through higher tax, inflated currency lowering his buying power, restricted choices in healthcare, lowered quality and customer service in healthcare, etc.

Ever notice how the prices are never posted inside of a U.S. hospital? When you plan on screwing people over, then you do not want them knowing how much your “treatments” are going to cost. But that is not how free markets work. While the typical nation puts 10% of GDP toward healthcare, the USA puts double that much:

When a full 20% of your economy operates without posted prices, then you are in big trouble. You most-definitely do not have a free market when this is the case: Thank you, ObamaCare! This reform reminder is one of a serious of reminders to let leaders know that — while we are “more capitalist” than the other guy — it is not enough.

There is not enough freedom in the USA. It needs to increase. The argument that we must get worse “at a slower pace” than our political rivals want is not going to work any more. It cannot be Democrat (go to hell quickly) or Republican (go to hell, but more slowly). We have to return to the principles that made America great.

Only the most principled parties will win over time. The Democrat Socialists of America — for all of their faults (and their faults are many and they are serious faults) — currently is making gains because they stick to their principles. Their principles are wrong, and will harm people if ever implemented, but they are principles.

We have to have as much fervor for the principles of freedom as they do for the principles of state control and redistribution. The hospital system and the health insurance system that we have now is much too concentrated economically. Rules and regulations need to be erased. People should be allowed to see “naturopathic doctors.”

With the extra competition and no — or at least much less — rules about health insurance, we will start to get higher quality medicine at a lower price.