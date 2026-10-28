As reported over at the Independent Medical Alliance substack, vaccine trials have not been designed in order to afford us with strong evidence of safety. The researchers involved asked for the grassroots crowd to calculate the power of historic trials to rule out given increases in danger. I am starting with a different goal in this post.

The question of interest that gets answered below is:

How big did the trial need to be to show safety?

Considering one of the more dangerous vaccine-preventable risks to society, hepatitis B, the researchers estimated that 3,140 people could die each year — if there were no hepatitis B vaccine given:

Using the 305 million persons below age 80 in 2014 (the year the researchers used for computation), that hepatitis B death risk is 10 per million person-years (10 per MPY). If a vaccine trial was so large that it was powered to be able to rule out increases of over 10 per MPY, then the total “person-time” of follow-up would be 5 MPY:

This analysis uses the death rate of those of age 5-9 (122 yearly deaths per million), and then uses CDC’s method for computing a 95% upper bound on any estimated rate. Row 13 shows 5 million person-years of follow-up leading to 610 recorded events, producing a rate of 122 per MPY in column AQ. But the upper bound is 132 per MPY.

That makes for a difference of +10 per MPY, so that — if the vaccine caused more excess death than +10 MPY, then it would be detected by the study (because of being large enough). This much precision is needed in order to confirm that the vaccine is safer than the baseline disease. But things get worse from here. A less-lethal risk is polio.

An aspect of polio, from data going back to 1950, is that most people who are permanently injured or killed by it are under the age of 55:

A conservative method for computing risk, one that leads to slightly higher risk estimates, is to shrink the population down to those below age 55, and apply all of the polio deaths to just that group of people. The researchers computed 1,502 permanent injuries (paralysis) or death from polio in the complete absence of a polio vaccine:

If you apply all 1,502 instances to just the 232 million persons below age 55 in 2014, then you find out that the baseline risk of polio is 6.5 per million. But that begs the question:

How big a trial is needed to rule out that risk?

Using the same method as above, it turns out that you need over twice as many person-years in order to “prove” that a polio vaccine is safer than polio, itself:

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Row 27 shows 12 million person-years, with an upper bound that is +6.41 per MPY above the central estimate — just enough precision to detect if polio vaccine is more dangerous than polio, itself. At the Independent Medical Alliance link above, the historic trials were examined to see how much potential new risk they could rule out.

It was noted that, with demyelinating diseases, the trial of 135,000 children could not rule out a risk of 256 excess cases per million (1 excess case per 3,900). In a trial of 537,000, they could not rule out an autistic disorder risk of 526 excess cases per million (1 excess case in 1,900). Those trials were not designed to “prove” safety.

The evidence suggests that we do not currently know if vaccines are safer than the diseases that they target. But that does not stop pontificators from declaring from the rooftops that vaccines have been proven to be “safe and effective.” To find out if they are, studies need to be so large that the follow-up is several million person-years.

No phase 3 vaccine trial has ever had a follow-up of several million person-years. The rotavirus trials (green circles in lower-middle below) had 60,000 children enrolled, and they still did not uncover the risk of “intussusception” (infolded bowels) which later on got them pulled from the market:

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Reference

[baseline disease risk when there are no vaccines] — https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/8/4/561

[polio (mostly) targets those under age 55] — https://platform.who.int/mortality/themes/theme-details/topics/indicator-groups/indicators/indicator-details/MDB/poliomyelitis

[no Phase 3 vaccine trial has ever had follow-up of several million person-years] — https://www.drugdiscoverytrends.com/biopharma-vaccine-mega-trials-review/