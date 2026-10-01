The first monthly installment of this series is here.

Politicians, even the Lefties, often say that we have free market capitalism, so that any economic harms or hardships that you see in the economy can be blamed on capitalism, rather than on “interventionism” (when government unilaterally interferes with the private business affairs of productive persons, by making up rules or inflating money).

These ‘reform reminders’ are meant to bust open that lie: we have heavy government intervention now, not free market capitalism. Under free market capitalism, like we had in the 1920s, the nominal wages of skilled workers rise just as fast as nominal GDP/GNP:

As you can see at left, the wages for skilled workers (dotted line) were rising just as fast as the nominal GNP (solid blue). Because this point about the wages of skilled workers rising every bit as fast as nominal GDP is important for understanding this crucial aspect of true capitalism, here is a zoomed-in image to drive the point home:

But the wages of unskilled labor only rise at perhaps half the rate that the wages for skilled labor does. This means that the wages of unskilled labor do not keep up with growth of GNP, while skilled labor wages do. If the pool of unskilled labor was twice as large as skilled labor, then aggregate (overall) wage growth rate would be 67% of the GDP growth rate.

In free markets then, the GDP grows ~50% faster than average (overall) wage rates. If you set both GDP and private-sector wages to a baseline value of 100 in 1990 — though here GDP is the dotted line and wages are solid blue — then you can see when the divergence grows “too fast” (where GDP grows “too much faster” than wages):

[click to enlarge]

By the year 2000, GDP had begun to grow “too much faster” than wages, and can you guess the result? That’s right, recession (shaded area). By 2007, GDP had begun to grow “too much faster” than wages again. And the result? Yep, you guessed it: recession. By 2019, GDP had begun to grow “too much faster” than wages again!

Even more troubling, in 2026, GDP is growing “too much faster” than wages. When GDP grows so much faster than wages, it is because enterprising financeers (cronies and “banksters”) are concocting “get-even-richer” schemes that harm middle-income earners. This leads to an economy that is not justified by economic fundamentals.

It also leads to “correction” (recession).

To fix this, and return to free market capitalism where the economy is fully-justified by economic fundamentals, we can cut the federal government. Three methods are the Strict Constitutional Principle (SCP), the Willingness-to-Pay Principle (WTPP), and the Recent Historic Principle (RHP). Here they are:

SCP

WTPP

RHP

When the federal government violates all three principles (by spending over 17.25% of GDP), then you get cronyism, where the government is allocating too many of the resources of society — picking the winners and losers, often according to petty partisan politics. When that happens, everyone ends up worse-off than possible.

Being “worse-off than possible” means not realizing your potential (under-performing).

The evidence suggests that we need to shrink the federal government so that we can return to a capitalistic meritocracy where those who serve consumers better get paid more than others get paid. In cronyism, those favored by government get paid more, but that is not a meritocracy, it is a system of crony patronage schemes.

Where we are now

Using the ‘middle-of-the-road’ WTPP reform principle — where you cap federal spending to federal revenue, so that the federal budget balances each year (using data from 1947-1978) — then the federal government is currently 45% larger than it should be if we are interested in maintain our republic for a long (sustainable) period:

Reference

GDP/GNP

[GDP from 1889 to 1918] -- https://gpih.ucdavis.edu/GDP.htm

[GNP from 1919 to 1955] -- National Bureau of Economic Research, Gross National Product in Current Prices for United States [A08165USA144NNBR], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/A08165USA144NNBR

[recent GDP] -- U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Gross Domestic Product [GDP], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GDP

Federal Spending

[federal spending from 1914 forward] -- National Bureau of Economic Research, Federal Budget Expenditures, Total for United States [M1505BUSM144NNBR], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M1505BUSM144NNBR

[federal spending from 1879 to 1915] -- National Bureau of Economic Research, Federal Budget Expenditures, Total for United States [M1505AUSM144NNBR], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M1505AUSM144NNBR

[$7 trillion in current federal spending] -- U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Federal Government: Current Expenditures [FGEXPND], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/FGEXPND, October 2, 2026

Federal Revenue

[the total federal receipts in earlier era was mostly taxes (constitutional revenue)] -- U.S. Office of Management and Budget and Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Federal Receipts as Percent of Gross Domestic Product [FYFRGDA188S], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/FYFRGDA188S

Wages

[wage rate for skilled labor from 1922 to 1950] -- National Bureau of Economic Research, Construction Wage Rates, Skilled Labor for United States [M08258USM055NNBR], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M08258USM055NNBR

[average wages in the private sector] -- U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Weekly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Total Private [CES0500000030], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CES0500000030