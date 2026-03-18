In order to qualify as official evidence of turbo (fast-moving) cancer, a data source has to meet at least these 3 initial specifications:

Official source Age-specific Statistically-significant

The CDC death records qualify as being an official source of data. The age band first queried here was young enough (age 35-44) to be able to detect large increases in younger-middle-age adult cancer death rates. And the upper limit death rate of a prior year was utilized as a critical threshold beyond which a new lower limit must exceed.

Meeting the 3 specifications, official evidence of turbo cancers of the digestive system was found:

Death from Digestive System Cancers

Using the 95% upper limit of either 2018 or 2019, it was discovered that the 2024 death rate in this age group shows official evidence of turbo cancer. Even using the 95% upper limit for the 2020 year would have led to barely breaking through the critical threshold for official evidence of turbo cancer.

Because this signal is spread out (diluted) over all cancers of the digestive tract — because it was discovered by using medical codes C15-C26 together as a group — here is a peek at some of the particular cancer deaths involved:

In future analyses, I or others could try to sift through each cancer type to find the ones moving the most (showing “the most” official evidence of turbo cancer). Official evidence of turbo cancer also came from female reproductive organ cancer deaths:

Female Reproductive Organ Cancer Deaths

And here is the breakdown of this group of cancer deaths, keeping in mind that the signal for turbo cancer was already found using the entire group of C51-C58, while there could be specific cancer death types that show even stronger official evidence of turbo cancer:

Another group of cancers which shows official evidence of age-specific increased death rates is a group considered to be “ill-defined”:

“Ill-defined” Cancer Deaths

And here is a breakdown list for this C76-C80 category:

But perhaps most troubling regarding turbo cancer — and most indicative that turbo cancer is truly occurring — is the presence, in the same person, of many unrelated cancers, all occurring simultaneously (multiple primary cancers):

Multiple Primary Cancer Deaths

Notice how the 2023 death rate from multiple primary cancers was twice what it was in 2018. The code for this type of a cancer death is C97:

We have reached the point where there is now official evidence of turbo cancers. Because the signals for it are concentrated in the time period from 2021-2024, the evidence suggests that the official-evidence-confirmed turbo cancers are coming from the COVID shots, rather than from the original COVID disease, itself.

Reference

[CDC Wonder online search page] — https://wonder.cdc.gov