After Reagan left office in the 1980s (perhaps to make it seem like future presidents were as good as Reagan), government officials began tinkering heavily with the inflation statistic called the Consumer Price Index (CPI). It is a basket price of goods commonly consumed, and when weights were fixed, it was a cost-of-living index.

But in the 1990s, they changed the CPI so that the weights were no longer fixed, and began using fixed proportions of spending on “groups” of items. An extreme example would be the price of steak going up, with consumers having to switch over to hot dogs. If the allowance is high enough, the CPI may not rise, but lifestyles suffered.

Official numbers make it seem like the government power to control inflation is uncanny:

It almost seems contrived and artificial. Let’s view this “CPI inflation” against the amount of immediately-spendable cash per US civilian of age 16 and up:

The dotted line is the CPI and the bold blue line is a scaled ratio of cash-per-adult. Because we only want the yearly rate of change in it, then it makes no difference that a multiplication factor was used in order to scale it to the CPI values here. Notice something off with this superimposed series? Here is the same chart with notes:

From 1991-2010, average yearly growth in cash-per-adult was 3.8% APR. From 2010-2019 (purple box), average yearly growth in cash-per-adult was 8.9% APR. From 2019-2022, average yearly growth in cash-per-adult was 30.2% APR. But effects on CPI were almost entirely muted (almost as if CPI was presented as a “forgone conclusion”).

Only after 2020 do we see the CPI beginning to respond to the ramped-up “per-adult” money creation from 2010 and then again from 2019. The evidence suggests that the official metric for inflation has been altered so as to use it as part of a Public Relations stunt, where the government tricks people into thinking they can afford as much stuff.

