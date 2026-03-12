NOTE: A prior report relying on VAERS data is here.

People who have an interest in the outcome of safety research will often tell you that you cannot trust the VAERS reporting system, either because anyone could write up a fake report, and no one would ever check the validity, or because hardly anyone ever writes up a report, therefore leading to “misinformation” by commission or omission.

But the proposition that “VAERS is nothing but junk science, and therefore should not be trusted” is not mature and refined: it does not come from a valid process of correct reasoning. You have to think about what it must mean for the statement to really be true in the world.

To say it is nothing but junk science requires ignoring things which do exist.

One of the really-existing things that you must ignore if you make the bold claim that “VAERS is junk science” is the fact that at least 72% of submitted reports are submitted by “professionals” rather than by “lay people”:

If a minimum of 72 out of every 100 reports filed to VAERS are from a health professional, then that means that claiming that VAERS is “junk science” is also claiming that most of the professionals were “getting it wrong” somehow — i.e., that most health professionals submitting reports “do not know what they are doing.”

But while it is safe to make a claim that “some” experts get things wrong, it is not safe to make a claim — as those saying that VAERS is junk science effectively do — that “most” experts are wrong. Imagine these absurdities:

—most of the aircraft mechanics are wrong (planes would be falling out of skies)

—most of NASA is wrong (space shuttles would have never made it into orbit)

—most architects are wrong (buildings would be collapsing, left and right)

I could go on and on, but the point is that you cannot say that VAERS information should be ignored, because it suffers from being an imperfect collection of data. There are just too many competent people who have been reporting to VAERS. Instead, VAERS data has to be viewed with perspective.

When operating without omniscience (without knowing everything), then it pays to make a hierarchy of those things which can reliably be believed in, like this hierarchy:

If something happens 90 times out of every 100 attempts, then it pays off to expect it to happen. If something happens less than 10 times out of every 100 attempts, then it does not pay off to expect it to happen. When ascribing probabilities to the share of VAERS reports which can be trusted, then the scale would look something like this:

As is shown above, it is very likely that less than 50% of VAERS reports are “garbage” (junk science). It is “possible” that less than 30% of VAERS reports are “garbage” — but is it very unlikely that less than 10% of VAERS reports are “garbage.” While it is not the case that 100% of the VAERS reports can be trusted, it is the case for 50%.

But if at least half of reports can be trusted …

Then that means that at least half of the 16,000 reports of fatalities after shots given in 2021 “can be trusted” — at least 8,000 of them were valid. Notice how the “COVID shot problem” does not go away, even after you account for the VAERS system being imperfect. This means that VAERS data can be used in a case against COVID shots.

Reference

[to act fruitfully when you do not have omniscience, use reliable methods of belief] — Hashim MJ. Verbal Probability Terms for Communicating Clinical Risk - a Systematic Review. Ulster Med J. 2024 Jan;93(1):18-23. Epub 2024 May 3. PMID: 38707974; PMCID: PMC11067312. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11067312