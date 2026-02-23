NOTE: Original plan had 5 separate steps.

President Trump probably does not know about my five-step Plan to Save America (2024), but he just implemented one of the 5 steps (a global tariff, set to 15%) which I had originally suggested in order to save the nation from an almost-certain financial implosion which is expected to occurred sometime prior to the year of 2040:

If taken, the other 4 steps might take 700 days to fully-implement, in order to allow people to adjust to the huge change in circumstances which those steps will create — so as to prevent societal upheaval while we administer the needed medicine to ourselves. In particular, the states will take up some of the slack from steep federal cuts.

We may get the plan — or something similar to it — by necessity, rather than by choice.