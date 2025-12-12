In a previous report, an argument was made that having 48 serious adverse event reports (serious AERs) per million doses of a vaccine represents an unacceptable level of harm, given how the average number of serious AERs per million doses is less than 10 of them. This heuristic rule-of-thumb means that values 5x over normal are “bad.”

But in the EU, approximately 725 million doses of experimental COVID shots were doled out in 2021:

If COVID shots were like typical vaccines, you’d expect 7,250 serious AERs in 2021, based on the typical average (overall) rate of 10 serious AERs per million doses — though the EudraVigilance system refers to them as Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs). Instead of finding just over 7,000 serious ADRs for COVID shots, they found 757,404:

From a total of 1,697,633 ADRs for COVID shots in the EVPM (EudraVigilance Post-authorisation Module) database, you subtract away the non-serious ones highlighted just below in order to find the remainder, compromised of just the serious ADRs. Notice how the serious ADRs for COVID shots outnumbered all of them for 2020!

That’s more of serious ADRs for COVID shots in one year than for all ~6,000 products from the prior year put together. But more importantly, at 757,404 serious ADRs from ~725 million doses, you get just over 1,000 serious ADRs per million doses (just over 1 serious ADR per thousand doses). That is over 100x more than would be expected.

The evidence from the EU suggests that experimental COVID shots are ~100 times more dangerous than typical vaccines, and should therefore be pulled entirely off of the market.

