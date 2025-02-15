Of all of the adverse event reports citing that the person had become disabled, an astonishing 50% of them had an onset of within the first 3 days after taking the COVID shot:

71% of all reports had onset dates in the first 30 days. While not the only indication, this sharp temporality is a powerful indicator of causality. Here is the page that the above chart was derived from:

Reference

[onset interval for AERs citing “disabled”] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=ONS&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&DISABLE=Yes