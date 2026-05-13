The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) chooses the medical countermeasures which get utilized in health emergencies, rather than having individual doctors work out what is most likely to work best for their individual patients, whom those doctors know the most about:

So, if BARDA is going to remain in charge of medical countermeasures, then someone should tell them if there is something that is more promising than any other prior treatment protocol. On 13 Feb 2026, the results of a study were published, where 275 COVID patients were followed for 90 days, and there were no COVID hospitalizations:

While 4 people actually did go to the hospital, none of them went to the hospital for COVID complications — such as for respiratory distress — they all went to the hospital for other reasons, and three of them were older persons in their 80s:

If the combination of ivermectin, doxycycline, zinc, vitamin C, and vitamin D3 can make it so that the COVID hospitalization rate drops down to zero, then someone should tell BARDA about it — so that BARDA can implement policies so promising that the results from them are greater than the results of any other treatment protocol.

While the study is small (n = 275 patients), the results are too promising to ignore. The word is out now, so now we merely have to wait to see if BARDA implements a treatment protocol which drove the COVID hospitalization rate down to zero.

Reference

[BARDA] — https://www.medicalcountermeasures.gov/BARDA

[protocol which drives COVID hospitalization rate down to zero] — McLindon LA, Ried K, Wauchope B, Murnane L, Harradine E, Seman J. Safety and Tolerability of Multimodal Therapy (Ivermectin, Doxycycline, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc) With or Without Famotidine in Australian Patients With COVID-19 Infection: A Pilot Cohort Trial. Am J Ther. 2026 Mar-Apr 01;33(2):e121-e131. doi: 10.1097/MJT.0000000000002118. Epub 2026 Feb 13. PMID: 41693032; PMCID: PMC12959602. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12959602