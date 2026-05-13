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Jane's avatar
Jane
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Kary Mullis repeatedly told us that his PCR tech was NOT suitable for co..d testing nor for any virus ,if indeed viruses exist which seems unlikely Christian Drosten a fake Professor in Germany apparently adapted .How could any doctor identify a CO..id case especially as symptoms may not have been present and that the readings were cranked higher . PCR tests were also incentivized so much so that’s patients were ten tested several times a day or until a positive was obtained according to the many accounts I have read since 2020

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