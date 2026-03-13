NOTE: A major correction is needed for this article (and is coming).

Benedict Arnold was an American who became a traitor during the Revolutionary War:

A traitor to the country is someone who ends up acting in a manner which Harms the Welfare of Millions of Americans (acronym: HWMA). It may be difficult to determine if the harm was intentional or if it merely came from “negligence” — i.e., not aligning your behavior with the truths that someone in your position would have known about.

Negligence

An example of negligence is when a mathematician tells you to go into the casino in order to win money — while knowing full-well that casinos set the expected value of returns to a point where, on average, it is impossible to make money by gambling. Because the mathematician knows the odds, he is “guilty” of giving wrong advice.

Such behavior is “at least negligent,” and may later be determined to be intentional. This first installment of the Benedict Arnold series features Andrew Cuomo:

Acting as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under Clinton, Cuomo was implementing policies which would later cause the housing crisis, harming the welfare of millions of Americans. Here, he is requesting even more funding to get low-income families into homes by government subsidy.

But was it really a problem back in 2000 that the bottom half of income earners — those at the median income and below — were stagnating in being under-represented in home ownership? Another way to say this is:

Was home-ownership growth in the bottom half “slow”?

To answer the question, we can use this report:

It turns out that it was not the case that the growth of home-ownership in the bottom half of earners (earning the median or below) was slower than overall home ownership growth:

Bottom Half added 2.4% to Home Ownership from 1996-2000

Overall added 1.9% to Home Ownership from 1996-2000

Using redistribution policies to cram home ownership into the bottom half of income earners (that half of us which has worse credit) is a dangerous game which only has one outcome: a future market correction leading to lost homes.

The Cuomo Correction

One measure of the Middle Class is those from the 50th Percentile up to the 90th Percentile, and one measure of wealthy elites is the top-tenth of 1% (the Top 0.1%). While free markets lead to situations where that top-tenth of 1% owns about 25% of the wealth owned by the entire Middle Class, rigged systems drain the Middle Class:

The green box at bottom left shows that — under free market mechanisms — the Top 0.1% owns 25% as much as the Middle Class. Early years under Clinton siphoned wealth up the ladder from the Middle Class up to the wealthy elite, but it was not until policies from Andrew Cuomo kicked-in that the siphoning became permanent.

The orange oval shows the lead-up to the Housing Crisis and the red oval shows the result of the Great Recession. The top fat-cats laughed all of the way to the bank, leaving the Middle Class behind.

Incomes also diverged as people like Andrew Cuomo drove the United States away from free market mechanisms and into a corrupt system of patronage schemes which were superficially justified by rising “relief for the needy among us” — what Cuomo described as the “worst case housing needs” when requesting rising welfare funds.

The mean is the overall average, but very high incomes skew the mean so that it separates from the 50th Percentile (median) income. Under free market mechanisms (green box) the top incomes will pull the mean income up above the median income until the mean reaches a level that is from 36% to 42% higher than the median.

But when crony corruption and patronage schemes enter the picture, top earners rise in a manner which cannot be supported by economic growth under voluntary trade to mutual benefit. When forced transfers enter the picture, you could have one swindler deriving billions by siphoning funds out of a welfare scheme, as in Minnesota Day Cares.

While Cuomo may, single-handedly, be about 15%-to-20% responsible for causing our Housing Crisis — interest rates were also held down too low and rating agencies of mortgage-backed securities wrongly gave AAA ratings — to have just one man who is responsible for even 15% of a problem that is that large and impactful is a big deal.

Under COVID, Cuomo had another chance to “harm the welfare of millions” and he apparently took it. Regarding “COVID deaths” in nursing homes, it can be argued that his policies led to at least 9,000 unnecessary deaths. This is true even if COVID did not kill those people — because the treatments for COVID were given, either way.

It is an open question whether Cuomo “knew beforehand” whether his promulgated policies would lead to the harm of the welfare of millions of Americans, but it is not an open question whether his promulgated policies actually did lead to the harm of the welfare of millions of Americans. Only a hearing would uncover what he knew.

Reference

[In 2000, Cuomo said he needed more money for low-income housing] — https://www.huduser.gov/portal/publications/affhsg/worstcase00/cuomo.html

[In 2000, home ownership in the bottom half was grower faster than average] — https://www.huduser.gov/portal/Publications/pdf/fy2001app.pdf

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Share of Net Worth Held by the Top 0.1% (99.9th to 100th Wealth Percentiles) [WFRBSTP1300], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/WFRBSTP1300

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Share of Net Worth Held by the 50th to 90th Wealth Percentiles [WFRBSN40188], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/WFRBSN40188

U.S. Census Bureau, Median Personal Income in the United States [MEPAINUSA646N], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MEPAINUSA646N

U.S. Census Bureau, Mean Personal Income in the United States [MAPAINUSA646N], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MAPAINUSA646N