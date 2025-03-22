NOTE: A previous report which is relevant is here.

Climate Change enthusiasts and fear-mongers try to put together a harrowing narrative where sea ice is lost and coastal cities are flooded and mass graves become the new normal. But a required debate tactic (or psychological defect) that they have to engage in is Selective Omission — where you pretend that something doesn’t matter.

When the IPCC gets together, they all agree to close ranks and to solely focus on a particular data set which minimizes the warming effects of the Sun, an underhanded tactic which can be artfully presented as a knock-off from a scene from the movie, 300, where a vast Persian army can shoot so many arrows that they blot out the Sun:

But as Dr. Robert Malone reports, a new study has uncovered this climate scam, among others. Here is a telling section of that study, showing how it is the case that variability in solar output, when joined to the change in cloud cover which results from that variability, is capable of explaining up to 100% of all recent global warming:

