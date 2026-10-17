During the 1950s, the total number of pages of federal law was low in relation to the total number of employees in the private sector:

And the sum total of all levels (federal+state+local) of government spending was responsible for less than 25% of the GDP:

[click to enlarge]

This meant that over 75% of the allocation of resources inside of America was getting performed by private actors instead of by government bureaucrats. With low levels of regulation and government spending, the markets were flush with discovery and innovation, leading to unquestionably-constant improvements in U.S. living standards:

But by 1981 or so — right when Reagan took office — our honeymoon with capitalism had ended, and the hyper-regulatory state had returned and, by 1992, total government spending as a share of GDP had already reached 36.7% of the GDP — even slightly higher than in the peak total government spending of WWII in the year of 1945.

While we had capitalism until the 1920s, we also had a brief honeymoon with capitalism in the 1950s, but continuing with the marriage analogy, we entered into a separation after that, and we are flirting recently with a total divorce. Drifting away from capitalism like we have done for the past 70 years, we are feeling the pain now.

Reference

[private sector workers] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, All Employees, Total Private [CEU0500000001], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CEU0500000001

[pages of federal law (Code of Federal Regulations)] — https://uploads.federalregister.gov/uploads/2023/02/23171215/2022_Cfr_Volumes.pdf

[federal spending] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Federal Government Current Expenditures [AFEXPND], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/AFEXPND

[state/local government spending] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, State and Local Government Current Expenditures [ASLEXPND], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/ASLEXPND

[GDP] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Gross Domestic Product [GDPA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GDPA

[aspects of the 1950s] — https://vintagelifestyle.com/golden-era/