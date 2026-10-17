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Ted's avatar
Ted
Oct 17Edited

Insightful as always, Deep.

There is a multivariate aspect to this, one based on monetary velocity and control over access to resources.

There is a word that describes control systems that accrue power over private ownership of fixed assets and commodity flows, using taxation to reallocate profit to purposes defined by government.

When the state intervenes in redistributive fashion, the command and control structures grow into an economic entity that parallels industry; government becomes an industry unto itself.

The iron law of institutions is a nod to this, an observation that entropy always obtains.

Capital concentrates by very well known mechanisms. With private industry, market corrections create monetary destruction and reset monetary velocity within the distribution curve. When government, with its monopoly on violence, takes on all the attributes of private industry, there can be no reset without serious consequences to the social order of ordinary individuals.

Is this somehow definitive of "capitalism" (as opposed to mercantilism or communism?)

In other words, was Friedrich Krupp no longer a capitalist in 1943?

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Torgul's avatar
Torgul
Oct 17

Interesting, I like the way you laid that out.

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