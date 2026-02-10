In June of 1929, the New York Times noticed something strange. In public utilities, the net profit after paying out stock dividends to the shareholders in 1928 (the “surplus”) was more than double what it had been in 1927:

Capitalist systems do not work like that. Retained earnings do not “more-than-double” year-over-year — e.g., the enterprising capitalist, Henry Ford, got under 20% profit growth, year-over-year (requiring more than 5 years of operation for profits to double). This indicates that something besides capitalism — something “big” — was in play by the end of 1927.

A Pyramid Scheme

Some fraud sits behind this particular finding, involving a Ponzi-scheme/Pyramid Scheme where individual Public Utility Holding Companies got stacked 6-to-7 layers deep:

Samuel Insull is a tycoon behind this type of pyramid-scheme, where investors were tricked into believing that the capital behind their stock purchase was 6-to-7 larger than it actually was, giving them a false sense of security and motivating them to spend up to 7 times more money on buying these stocks than is warranted.

But bank stocks were even more over-valued than these utility holding companies, so it takes more than “fraud” to explain the 1929 crash of the stock market. Joshua Kennan notes that it is really very odd how people kept buying bank stocks when the price-to-yearly-earnings reached up to 120x (takes 120 years to get your money back):

The highlighted part reveals the inexplicable nature of it all, because corporate bonds were so much of a better investment than bank stocks were (paying returns at 7 times the rate). If someone has the option to open an account at 7% interest, and they instead choose to open another type of account at 1% interest, then something is up.

Creating Bank Cartels

A law got passed in 1927 — The McFadden Act — which explains why people made that otherwise-weird decision to keep on buying into bank stocks even after prices had shot up so high that to earn back the price you paid would take 120 years of earnings (assuming the last year’s earnings). It forbid banks from “branching”:

By creating banking fiefdoms, and later allowing national banks to join in with the state banks, banks were awarded special privileges (“protectionism” against potential competition) which more-or-less guaranteed a boost in their individual profitability. If you ask: Why would we vote for this? the answer is we did not, i.e., the elites did it:

Though it had not yet been enacted, the planned Smoot-Hawley tariff promised even more protectionism for certain industries. But a third factor is required in order to move an entire stock market so far away from reality. Capitalism will not allow you to move that far from reality, because inefficiency gets detected by price/profit signals.

Diluting Market Signals

A financially-incestuous relationship existed between the US and the Bank of England. To stimulate the economy, England cut interest rates, but on a Gold Standard, that behavior drains your gold reserves. To help England use such an “anti-Capitalist” monetary policy without losing their gold, the US agreed to devalue the dollar:

This had the effect of “papering over” the market mistakes made in Bank stocks and Public Utility Holding Company stocks — preventing the profit-loss and price signals from conveying the signals they should have conveyed at the time. In effect, Capitalism ended in 1927, but using the trajectory up to then, we’re now doing poorly:

[orange marks added]

According to the growth trend in our Period of Capitalism (1900-1927), one share of the Dow Jones Industrial Average is supposed to buy you 800 grams of gold. The volatility after 1927 is due to government intervention into the economy, something that was not allowed under the original U.S. Constitution.

After 2000, we began playing around with “near-zero” interest rates (the “zero lower bound”) and, when that happens, you chew up your “former” ability to recover by using cash injections. There is only so much “papering over” which can be performed on an economy. The 2019 failure to reach trend, even at peak, reveals it is upon us.

The evidence suggests that we have to get back to the economic freedom of the first two-thirds of the 1920s — which means that the federal government needs a dramatic reduction in both its size and its scope.