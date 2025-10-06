The prior report on this topic is here.

When fatal adverse event reports for Moderna shots get compared to the average of all non-COVID shots which had received at least 16 spontaneous reports during the years of 2006-2022, it is discovered that Moderna is over 14 times as deadly as the average vaccine:

The reporting rate of death for typical vaccines was 1.7 reports of death per million doses, while the corresponding rate for Moderna was 24.3 reports of death per million doses, suggesting that Moderna shots are way more dangerous than other kinds of shots that are given to people.

Who would want to take something which is over 14x more likely to kill you?