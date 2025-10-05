As reported by the Independent Medical Alliance, Matt Halma and Dr. Joseph Varon put together and published a standardized analysis of spontaneous adverse event reports. To aid in visualization of the results, I put together a chart including all vaccines which had at least 16 reports of death (i.e., all rate estimates that were stable and reliable):

NOTE: While spontaneous reports do not guarantee causality, there is reason to believe that the relative differences in spontaneous reporting rates for different substances stem from actual differences in the danger of those substances (higher reporting rate of death for Substance A than B ==> Substance A is more lethal than B).

The deadliest non-COVID vaccine was DTaP, with 5.4 reports of death per million doses. Evidence suggests that the COVID shots overall are over 3 times as deadly as the next-deadliest vaccine, DTaP — while Moderna shots are 4.5x as deadly as the next-deadliest, and J & J shots were over 10x as deadly as the next-deadliest vaccine.