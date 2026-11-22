Including all reports collected by VAERS, even those coming in from outside of the USA, over 75,000 people have reported becoming permanently disabled after taking COVID shots:

[click to enlarge]

Using the estimate that 13% of serious adverse events make it into the VAERS system, then that means that over 577,000 people have become permanently disabled after taking COVID shots:

\frac{75074}{0.13} = 577492

The notion that COVID shots caused more than half a million persons to become permanently disabled is commensurate with the timing on the steep rise of disability in the labor force, which happened right after the first quarter of 2021 — the first full quarter when the COVID shots had first rolled out:

Almost 6 million persons in the labor force were listed as being disabled in the first quarter of 2021, but by 2025, there were over 9 million persons disabled. The evidence suggests that COVID shots did great harm to working-age people in America and around the world, causing very many deaths and even more permanent disabilities.

30-year History of reports of Permanent Disability

For the 30 years spanning from 1990 to 2019, inclusive, under 17,000 total reports had accumulated in VAERS for all vaccines, combined:

When put into terms of “number of years worth of Permanent Disability reports” — then the reports for COVID shots, at almost 4.5x, are equivalent to 134 years worth of permanent disability reports, even though they were only around for 5 years.

Reference

[search result for serious adverse events after COVID shots] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=CAT&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&SERIOUS=ON

[labor force disability] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Civilian Labor Force - With a Disability, 16 Years and over [LNU01074597], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU01074597