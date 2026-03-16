As reported by the Defender substack, over 80% of the ascribed benefit of the smallpox vaccine was actually due to sanitation efforts, rather than to the vaccine itself. When tracking the drop in infectious disease death rates after the Public Health Act of 1875, even infections unrelated to smallpox, those other death rates fell by over 80%:

Here is the same screenshot, but with notes added:

The evidence suggests that over 80% of the “success” which has historically been ascribed to vaccine campaigns is actually due to things like improved nutrition and sanitation. Wrongful ascription of benefit to vaccines makes them seem like they are at least 5x better than they actually are in reducing deaths from infectious disease.

Vaccines are actually under 20% as good as they have been advertised to be.

Addendum: Interestingly, my own email alert upon publishing this post had sorted the alert into my spam folder.