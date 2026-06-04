Ideally, the economy would be dominated by productive actors, people who produce something of value in order to sell it to others. Such people deal in “things” or “stuff” — but there are some people who do not deal in things, and they only deal in “money.” This second group, the financial sector, has historically been relatively small:

Commercial Bank Assets (% of GDP)

Instead of banks holding assets worth 50% of GDP, they now hold assets worth 80% of GDP — meaning that ~30% of GDP has had its productive potential removed. If the productive U.S. economy were a 3-legged stool, then one leg has been removed. Such a situation only “works” when there are no strong winds (or else the stool tips over).

It would be better to return to the more productive time when more actors were producing things, and less actors were “money changers.” Getting back there requires reducing the central bank allowance of deficit spending (government overspends, and the Federal Reserve back-stops them by buying government bonds with printed cash).

Federal Reserve Bank Assets (% of GDP)

The Federal Reserve Banks also hold “too many” assets in relation to GDP, further removing production potential from the United States. Instead of holding assets worth 5% of GDP, they now hold assets worth 20% of GDP. Adding in the commercial banks, and total assets held by all banking institutions is now 100% of GDP.

The evidence suggests that we should “End the Fed” and return to sound currency in America.

To get there, we will have to decrease the government programs which require so much spending of taxpayer dollars and allow the private sector to offer many or even most of the services which the government had been offering to us — often paid for with deficit spending and the selling of debt.

Counterfactual

Imagine if the entire economy existed only to prop-up the banks, and factories ran day and night to replace the depreciated capital owned by the banks. Every productive effort was an effort to sustain banks. It doesn’t work because the people end up starving. Some effort must go toward helping real people, not just the banks.

The evidence above shows that relatively less effort has been going toward helping real people, and relatively more effort has been going toward helping the banksters.

Reference

[Commercial Bank assets] — Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Total Assets, All Commercial Banks [TLAACBW027SBOG], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TLAACBW027SBOG

[GDP] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Gross Domestic Product [GDP], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GDP

[Federal Reserve assets] — Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets: Wednesday Level [RESPPANWW], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/RESPPANWW