NOTE: Part 2 of this series is here.

A third place where vaccinating kids led to excessive death is Finland:

While the weekly variance in excess death rates in those under age 15 in Finland is high, two things stand out from the graph:

The peak weekly excess death peaks higher after vaccines than ever before The bulk of weekly excess deaths are higher after vaccines than before

The mean weekly excess death for the 77 weeks leading up to 27 Jun 2021, when the first non-zero value on share of kids vaccinated begins (vaccine rollout), was -8.5%.

But the mean of the 50 weeks involving some share of kids being vaccinated — i.e., from 27 Jun 2021 to 5 Jun 2022 — was +4.9%.

Even if non-significant, having a higher mean excess death rate and a higher peak excess death rate are a trend that is indicative that the COVID vaccine is NOT helping in keeping kids alive in Finland.

A higher average and a higher peak, even if only nominally higher, are the opposite of what you would expect if the COVID vaccine worked well in kids.

Reference

[Share of people with at least one dose COVID-19 vaccine by age] — OWID. https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations

[P-scores by age group using five-year average baseline] — OWID. https://ourworldindata.org/excess-mortality-covid