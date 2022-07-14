NOTE: Part 3 of this series is here.

Another place where vaccinating children led to the highest ever peak excess death in children is France:

Excess death in kids in France is not as bad as it is in some of the other places reviewed in this series. But the same basic trend of peak weekly excess death being higher after COVID vaccines than it ever was before (under COVID without a vaccine) holds true for France.

Not much more than 30% of children are vaccinated there, though, which is good — given the trends in excess child deaths which have been repeatedly shown so far. Because of being safer for kids than the seasonal flu, COVID is not a significant health threat to children.

By keeping child vaccine coverage down below a third, France would be expected, again based on the trend, to have less excessively-high death in kids than other countries who vaccinated a greater share of their children should.

Reference

[Share of people with at least one dose COVID-19 vaccine by age] — OWID. https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations

[P-scores by age group using five-year average baseline] — OWID. https://ourworldindata.org/excess-mortality-covid