NOTE: Part 7 of this series is here.

The weekly excess death in kids under age 15 in Portugal has been pretty variable for the last 128 weeks (the “COVID era”). If COVID vaccines for kids worked well, then you’d expect a sizeable reduction in excess death after more than 50% of kids became vaccinated.

But that didn’t happen in Portugal:

Almost 90% of kids over age 9 in Portugal have had their first dose of vaccine by now, but it is still not uncommon to have weeks when child deaths are over 50% more than what was expected.

After most of them had taken their first dose, weekly excess deaths reached as high as they had ever been before — indicating that COVID vaccines do not work well in children.

Dr. Peter McCullough has given these two words of advice regarding the ongoing vaccine campaign toward kids: Full-stop. The vaccine experience in Portugal helps bolster the validity of such advice.

Reference

[Share of people with at least one dose COVID-19 vaccine by age] — OWID. https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations

[P-scores by age group using five-year average baseline] — OWID. https://ourworldindata.org/excess-mortality-covid