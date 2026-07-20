As Nicolas Hulscher, MPH recently reported about over at the Focal Points substack, smoke from recent Canadian wildfires has been associated with over 4,000 deaths of Americans. In nature, cycles are found and after huge wildfires, there is a period of time where you see the “dry tinder” effect (fires are lower than average after a big one).

But record-breaking wildfire area occurred in 2023 (9 standard deviations above the mean of 2.5 million hectares), and the years following have remained at least two standard deviations above average (Z score = standard deviations from the mean):

Because the years of 2024 and 2025 did not dip down below zero like they were supposed to (“dry tinder” effect), the evidence indicates that the government is engaged in weather modification schemes, or other schemes intended to perpetuate forest fires. Critics will say that climate change is the cause.

But then those critics are left explaining why 11 years in a row (from 2012-2022) were so “average” — only to then witness an abrupt shift upward. There is no gradual increase here, but instead, it is like someone turned on a light-switch, and they kept it on from 2023 going forward. Data are consistent with using weather as a weapon.

Reference

[Global Wildfire Information System graph] — https://ourworldindata.org/wildfires

[a normal area burnt by wildfire is 2.5 million hectares, but 2023 had 15 million] — https://natural-resources.canada.ca/stories/simply-science/canada-s-record-breaking-wildfires-2023-fiery-wake-call