In many nations, there is a persistence of excess (higher-than-expected) death even 5 years after the start of COVID:

As noted here, an “excessive” rate of weekly excess death would be whenever weekly deaths were 20% higher than expected. For Portugal, Switzerland, and Spain, the week of 17 August 2025 was excessive. Even the Netherlands and Norway are showing signs of excessive excess in deaths — even 5 years after COVID.

This persistence is also important because, as noted here, sustained excess death of 7% in human populations is unheard of. The evidence suggests that COVID shots have reset the baseline of health of human beings, making us more likely to die than we were in the past (before COVID shots).

Reference

[persisting excess death in select nations] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-p-scores-average-baseline?time=2021-12-12..latest&country=NOR~ESP~PRT~CHE~NLD