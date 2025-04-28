During a time of high vaccine coverage of pertussis (whooping cough) in England & Wales, there were 25 total pertussis deaths in 52 consecutive weeks:

This report from the CDC below reveals that, by 1961, the vaccine coverage in England & Wales was widespread:

But over at the Midwestern Doctor’s substack, there is a video reporting how it was that mothers in England stopped getting their children the (whole-cell) pertussis vaccine because of bad publicity regarding permanent brain damage from it:

The lowest coverage was found from 1976-1981, when under half of all mothers had their children vaccinated. But check out what happened with pertussis deaths during this time when most kids were not getting vaccinated:

In 1977, seven pertussis deaths were reported. In the first half of 1978, five were. But back in the 1963/64 season (top image) there were 25 pertussis deaths in 52 weeks. The evidence suggests that pertussis vaccine was not working back then, and that getting higher vaccine coverage was associated with higher pertussis death.

That’s over 3 times as many yearly deaths when coverage was high vs. when it was low.

NOTE: Now that acellular pertussis vaccine has replaced the original (whole-cell) pertussis vaccine, the expected harm is lower and there might be some efficacy against morbidity and mortality — even if, under the original whole-cell pertussis vaccine, there was no good evidence of any such efficacy (possibly for decades).

A salient point is that you cannot ‘trust-the-experts’ when it comes to efficacy, and you have to follow-up with questions, and then demand answers to those questions. Answering questions requires data, not merely “speaking louder.” They got away with giving a bad vaccine for a long time, only improving after much pressure.

Keep up the pressure for proof of efficacy. Our kids deserve it.

Reference

[widespread vaccine coverage against pertussis in England & Wales by 1961] — https://www.cdc.gov/Mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/00001197.htm

[seven pertussis deaths in 1977; five in the first half of 1978] — Dick G. Whooping-cough fatality rate. Br Med J. 1978 Aug 19;2(6136):562-3. doi: 10.1136/bmj.2.6136.562-a. PMID: 698568; PMCID: PMC1606992. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1606992/

