When v-Safe data on weekly adult hospitalizations after receiving Dose 1 of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID shot were analyzed, it was discovered that the weekly rate of hospitalization of recipients of Pfizer hit 0.9% in Week 6 post-dose:

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But you have to ask yourself what a usual weekly rate of hospitalization is for people in the USA, and we can first find the yearly rate of hospitalization, and then divide it by 52 to get the weekly rate that is expected. Throughout the year, 9.6% of people end up going into the hospital (9.6 in each 100 persons; or 96 in each 1,000 persons):

After dividing the yearly rate by 52, you get the expected average weekly rate of hospitalization:

\(\frac{9.6}{52} = 0.18 percent\)

At just 0.18% weekly hospitalization expected, getting a week with 0.9% hospitalization in it is significant — it is almost 5x. For the 6 weeks after Dose 1 of Pfizer, 2.1% of adults got hospitalized, but only 1.08% of adults would be expected to be hospitalized within a 6-week time-window. Evidence shows us that Pfizer doubled the adult hospitalizations.

Reference

[analysis of v-Safe data] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X26005347

[2023 yearly hospitalization rate in the USA] — https://www.scnsoft.com/healthcare/hospital-statistics-and-trends