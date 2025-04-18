The How Bad is My Batch? site puts out a white paper revealing some Pfizer lot sizes in terms of the number of vials produced. The actual number of doses could be 6 times larger because I found at least one report stating that the vials were 6-dose vials. Here is lot # EL 0140:

If there are 6 doses per vial and 155,610 vials, then that makes for 933,660 (or 0.93366 million) doses in this lot. Here is the number of fatal adverse event reports (fatal AERs) for this lot:

At 118 fatal AERs, out of a grand total of 0.9366 million doses, that makes a reporting rate for fatality of 126 fatal AERs per million doses — much higher than the baseline rate of 1.1 fatal AERs per million for historic vaccines in general.

Reference

[Pfizer white paper] — https://howbad.info/lotsizes.pdf

[fatal AERs by lot # (EL 0140)] — https://knollfrank.github.io/HowBadIsMyBatch/HowBadIsMyBatch.html?batchCode=EL0140