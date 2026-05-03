One of the more popular YouTube channels for climate change is Hank Green. Hank Green recently posted a video lambasting an author over at Reason Magazine online for the video that he had first posted that showed that Climate Change is over-hyped. Here is Hank making a mistake:

Hank is showing a graph at right that tracks global mean temperature (red) and solar activity (yellow). Notice how solar activity was supposedly dropping since 1980, while global mean temperature readings increased. Here is a better picture of it, showing how the relative scales on each side of the graph are chosen somewhat arbitrarily:

And here is what Hank had to say about it:

“Those things aren’t related” [?]

But is it really true that the only source of heat that there is for Planet Earth (our sun) is unrelated to the temperature on Earth? The chart supposedly said so, but that chart was created by scientists associated with government, who have become notorious for getting things wrong. Here is the official record of solar activity since 2005:

But to find out if it really is true that, ever since 1980, solar activity has been dropping and dropping and dropping evermore, have a look at the evolution of averages using a time window similar to the shortest solar cycles (~8 years):

Beginning at left with September 2012, showing us the average solar flux units from October 2004 through to September 2012, you see that 8-year average solar activity was actually increasing year after year — contradicting the original solar activity graph, which said that the 11-year average was dropping, year, after year, after year.

Researcher Willie Soon discovered that solar activity has a better correlation to global mean temperature than carbon dioxide emission does, indicating that, not only is the sun related to Earth’s temperature, but it is more related to Earth’s temperature than any other single cause. It even has the potential to explain ~100% of global warming.

Reference

[Reason author defends himself against popular You-Tuber] — https://reason.com/2026/04/29/is-reasons-video-on-climate-change-alarmism-a-masterclass-in-manipulation

[government scientists try to say that solar activity keeps dropping] — https://scied.ucar.edu/learning-zone/sun-space-weather/sun-and-climate-change

[the objective measure of solar activity, 10.7cm s.f.u., shows the real story] — https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/solar-cycle-progression