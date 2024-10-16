Recent research on the contents in the COVID shots revealed a maximum concentration of aluminum of 3,100 milligrams per Liter (or 3,100,000 mcg/L):

Though it is not known which brand of COVID shot contained that much aluminum, if in the off-chance it happened to be a Moderna sample, then Moderna would have been found to be in violation of Title 21 of the Code of Federal Regulations which states:

That’s because, at a concentration 3,100 mg/L, you violate the federal code when you give half of a milliliter (0.5 mL):

Because 0.5 mL is equivalent to 0.0005 L, and (0.0005 * 3100) = 1.55 mg of aluminum.

Reference

[new study uncovers the chemical elements found in COVID shots] — https://mail.ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/111/344

[federal regulations on aluminum content in biological products] — https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfcfr/cfrsearch.cfm?fr=610.15

[dose size of Moderna’s SPIKEVAX] — https://www.fda.gov/media/155675/download?attachment