After February 2023, COVID was “over” as an epidemic, failing to even be indirectly-associated with an average excess death of 1.5 daily excess deaths per million or more (i.e., “1.5 daily deaths per million” was the average excess death ascribed to the flu in the Netherlands in 2017/2018):

But even though COVID was “over” by March 2023, excess death in Canada was not:

In fact, there were many other places when excess death remained high, even though COVID was “over with”:

The evidence suggests that COVID is not related to the excess deaths in 2023 in several nations, and that something else was creating those excess deaths, instead. The most-likely suspect is the experimental modRNA COVID shots that people were persuaded, and sometimes coerced, to take.

Hearings should be held in order to determine if millions have died due to the shots.

Reference

[COVID was “over” by March 2023] — https://ourworldindata.org/covid-deaths

[9373 excess deaths in 2017/18 at population of 17.18 million = 546 yearly excess deaths per million (1.5 average daily excess deaths per million)] — van Asten L, Harmsen CN, Stoeldraijer L, Klinkenberg D, Teirlinck AC, de Lange MMA, Meijer A, van de Kassteele J, van Gageldonk-Lafeber AB, van den Hof S, van der Hoek W. Excess Deaths during Influenza and Coronavirus Disease and Infection-Fatality Rate for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2, the Netherlands. Emerg Infect Dis. 2021 Feb;27(2):411-420. doi: 10.3201/eid2702.202999. Epub 2021 Jan 4. PMID: 33395381; PMCID: PMC7853586. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7853586/

[post-COVID excess death in Canada] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-p-scores-average-baseline?time=2023-01-29..2023-12-24&country=~CAN